Miguel leads Maryland to big lead early on way to 87-60 win over Syracuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Selton Miguel scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half when Maryland jumped out…

NEW YORK (AP) — Selton Miguel scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half when Maryland jumped out to a big lead and the Terrapins went on to beat Syracuse 87-60 on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

Miguel, who came in averaging 11.2 points a game, was 8-of-11 shooting, including 6 of 9 from the 3-point line. Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 17 points and 11 assists for the Terrapins (10-2), who have won seven of their last eight games. Julian Reese had 13 rebounds to go with 11 points. Derik Queen also scored 11.

Elijah Moore scored 16 points off the bench to lead Syracuse (5-6), who have lost 4 of 5. Donnie Freeman added 15 points, Kyle Cuffe Jr. 10 and Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 10 rebounds. Syracuse has been without guard J.J. Starling, the team’s leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, since early December after he broke a hand in practice.

Maryland came in as the ninth-best offense in the nation at 87.8 points per game and giving up 60.7, ranking in the top 20, and those trends played out against the Orange.

Miguel hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute and Maryland led throughout. Miguel hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half, as the Terps rolled to a 43-17 lead, finishing the half on a 10-0 run capped at the buzzer by Jordan Geronimo’s dunk off Gillespie’s assist in transition.

In the second half Maryland’s lead reached 37 before a late 12-2 run by Syracuse.

Maryland scored 25 points off 21 turnovers, including 15 steals.

Syracuse is home against Bucknell and Maryland is host to Maryland-Eastern Shore next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.