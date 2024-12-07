Middlebrooks, NC State Wolfpack to host Watkins and the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (7-2) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack…

Florida State Seminoles (7-2) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ben Middlebrooks and NC State host Jamir Watkins and Florida State in ACC play.

The Wolfpack have gone 5-1 in home games. NC State ranks fifth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Seminoles have gone 0-1 away from home. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Daquan Davis averaging 2.2.

NC State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Florida State averages 13.2 more points per game (78.7) than NC State gives up to opponents (65.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

Watkins is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Seminoles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

