Middle Tennessee hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Scott’s 24-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Ta’Mia Scott scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 75-59 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Raiders have gone 3-0 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks seventh in the CUSA with 11.5 assists per game led by Courtney Blakely averaging 3.4.

The Cougars are 0-3 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.5 turnovers per game.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 58.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 59.0 Middle Tennessee allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Raiders.

Macy Silvey averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

