Middle Tennessee faces Lipscomb after Weston’s 30-point outing

Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-3)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Lipscomb after Camryn Weston scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 75-64 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Blue Raiders have gone 4-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee leads the CUSA averaging 43.1 points in the paint. Essam Mostafa leads the Blue Raiders with 10.7.

The Bisons are 3-3 on the road. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee averages 82.1 points, 14.3 more per game than the 67.8 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.