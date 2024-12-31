Michael Rataj scores 28 to lead Oregon State over Portland 89-79

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj had 28 points to lead Oregon State to an 89-79 victory over Portland on…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj had 28 points to lead Oregon State to an 89-79 victory over Portland on Monday.

Rataj also added five rebounds and five assists for the Beavers (11-3, 1-0 West Coast Conference). Liutauras Lelevicius scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Nate Kingz had 15 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Austin Rapp led the Pilots (5-10, 0-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. Portland also got 14 points and four assists from Max Mackinnon. Jermaine Ballisager Webb scored 10.

Oregon State took the lead with 1:31 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Rataj led the team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them ahead 46-39 at the break.

Oregon State turned a six-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it an 83-68 lead with 3:08 left in the half. Parsa Fallah scored 13 second-half points in the win.

Oregon State visits Loyola Marymount and Portland travels to play No. 19 Gonzaga in WCC play on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

