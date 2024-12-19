Miami (OH) RedHawks face the George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-4, 0-1 A-10) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-3) Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington…

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-4, 0-1 A-10) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-3)

Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Miami (OH) play at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida.

The RedHawks have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Miami (OH) is fifth in the MAC scoring 69.0 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Revolutionaries have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. George Washington is ninth in the A-10 scoring 62.8 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Miami (OH)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game George Washington allows. George Washington averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Miami (OH) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enjulina Gonzalez is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the RedHawks.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 13.3 points for the Revolutionaries.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

