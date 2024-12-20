Miami (OH) faces George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-4, 0-1 A-10) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-3) Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH)…

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-4, 0-1 A-10) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-3)

Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays George Washington in Miami, Florida.

The RedHawks are 5-3 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) ranks fifth in the MAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Tamar Singer averaging 3.9.

The Revolutionaries are 6-3 in non-conference play. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 40.8 rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 6.9.

Miami (OH)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game George Washington allows. George Washington scores 6.0 more points per game (62.8) than Miami (OH) allows (56.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Enjulina Gonzalez is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the RedHawks.

Gabby Reynolds averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 23.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

