Miami Hurricanes and the Nevada Wolf Pack square off in Makawao, Hawaii

Nevada Wolf Pack (5-6) vs. Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Makawao, Hawaii; Friday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Miami (FL) square off at Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Hurricanes are 8-1 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) is eighth in the ACC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Haley Cavinder averaging 5.2.

The Wolf Pack are 5-6 in non-conference play. Nevada is eighth in the MWC allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Miami (FL) makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Nevada has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Hurricanes.

Victoria Davis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.