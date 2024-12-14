Miami (FL) visits Pittsburgh following Faye’s 24-point game

Miami Hurricanes (8-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-5) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Miami (FL) after Khadija…

Miami Hurricanes (8-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-5)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Miami (FL) after Khadija Faye scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 59-51 win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Hurricanes are 1-0 on the road. Miami (FL) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Hurricanes face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faye is averaging 17.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Panthers.

Darrione Rogers is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 7.6 points.

