Miami (FL) visits Hand and Boston College

Miami Hurricanes (4-8, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-5, 0-2 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Miami (FL) after Donald Hand Jr. scored 29 points in Boston College’s 78-70 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. Boston College has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes play their first true road game after going 4-8 to begin the season. Miami (FL) has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Boston College’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Hurricanes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Nijel Pack is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

