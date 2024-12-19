Miami (FL) plays Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (5-6) vs. Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 1-0 ACC) Makawao, Hawaii; Friday, 12:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and…

Nevada Wolf Pack (5-6) vs. Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Makawao, Hawaii; Friday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Miami (FL) play at Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Hurricanes have an 8-1 record in non-conference games.

The Wolf Pack have a 5-6 record in non-conference games. Nevada averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Miami (FL) averages 76.0 points, 11.5 more per game than the 64.5 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 68.1 points per game, 2.3 more than the 65.8 Miami (FL) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Kennedy Lee is shooting 51.3% and averaging 11.7 points for the Wolf Pack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.