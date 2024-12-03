Miami (FL) hosts Thiero and Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) at Miami Hurricanes (3-4) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -4.5; over/under…

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) at Miami Hurricanes (3-4)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Miami (FL) after Adou Thiero scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 90-77 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hurricanes are 3-1 in home games. Miami (FL) is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.4 turnovers per game.

The Razorbacks play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Miami (FL) scores 83.7 points, 20.1 more per game than the 63.6 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hurricanes.

Thiero is averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Razorbacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.