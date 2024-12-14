Miami (FL) hosts Presbyterian after Stewart’s 21-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-5) at Miami Hurricanes (3-7, 0-1 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-5) at Miami Hurricanes (3-7, 0-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces Miami (FL) after Kobe Stewart scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 97-57 win against the Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-3 in home games. Miami (FL) averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 on the road. Presbyterian scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Miami (FL) scores 77.6 points, 10.5 more per game than the 67.1 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Hurricanes.

Kory Mincy is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Blue Hose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

