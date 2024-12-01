Miami (FL) faces Quinnipiac following Williams’ 22-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-0) at Miami Hurricanes (6-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Quinnipiac…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-0) at Miami Hurricanes (6-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Quinnipiac after Cameron Williams scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 79-63 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Hurricanes are 5-0 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Haley Cavinder averaging 4.7.

The Bobcats are 2-0 in road games. Quinnipiac scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Miami (FL) scores 77.3 points, 19.6 more per game than the 57.7 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hurricanes.

Gal Raviv is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

