Meyer leads DePaul against St. John’s after 23-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (8-2, 0-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (8-2)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays St. John’s after Jacob Meyer scored 23 points in DePaul’s 91-72 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Red Storm are 7-0 in home games. St. John’s has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons are 0-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul is third in the Big East scoring 83.2 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

St. John’s scores 84.4 points, 17.6 more per game than the 66.8 DePaul allows. DePaul scores 15.1 more points per game (83.2) than St. John’s gives up (68.1).

The Red Storm and Blue Demons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Red Storm.

Meyer is averaging 15.2 points for the Blue Demons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.