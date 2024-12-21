Metheny’s 25 lead Liberty past UT Arlington 79-56

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 25 points in Liberty’s 79-56 victory against UT Arlington on Saturday. Metheny added…

Metheny added five assists for the Flames (12-1). Zach Cleveland scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Taelon Peter went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points. The Flames extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Mavericks (6-7) were led in scoring by Lance Ware, who finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Raysean Seamster added 10 points and three steals for UT Arlington. Diante Smith had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

