Metheny leads Liberty against N.C. A&T after 22-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-7, 0-1 CAA) at Liberty Flames (9-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -19; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts N.C. A&T after Kaden Metheny scored 22 points in Liberty’s 89-52 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Flames have gone 3-0 at home. Liberty scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-6 in road games. N.C. A&T is eighth in the CAA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikolaos Chitikoudis averaging 5.2.

Liberty makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). N.C. A&T averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metheny averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

Ryan Forrest is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

