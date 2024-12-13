Metheny leads Liberty against N.C. A&T after 22-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-7, 0-1 CAA) at Liberty Flames (9-1) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-7, 0-1 CAA) at Liberty Flames (9-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on N.C. A&T after Kaden Metheny scored 22 points in Liberty’s 89-52 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Flames have gone 3-0 in home games. Liberty is fifth in college basketball giving up 57.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Aggies have gone 1-6 away from home. N.C. A&T gives up 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Liberty makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). N.C. A&T averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metheny is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Flames.

Landon Glasper averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.