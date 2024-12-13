Merrimack Warriors face the Boston University Terriers on 3-game win streak

Boston University Terriers (5-5) at Merrimack Warriors (4-6, 2-0 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (5-5) at Merrimack Warriors (4-6, 2-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack comes into a matchup against Boston University as winners of three games in a row.

The Warriors have gone 1-1 at home. Merrimack allows 67.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-2 in road games. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot League giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Merrimack is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 71.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 67.3 Merrimack allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Warriors.

Kyrone Alexander is averaging 14.1 points for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

