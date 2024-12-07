Merrimack visits Niagara after Clark’s 22-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (3-6, 1-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (3-6, 1-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Niagara after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 60-52 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Niagara is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 1-0 in MAAC play. Merrimack is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Niagara makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Merrimack’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Purple Eagles and Warriors square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Purple Eagles.

Devon Savage averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.