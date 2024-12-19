Merrimack takes home win streak into matchup with Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-8) at Merrimack Warriors (4-5) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Canisius…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-8) at Merrimack Warriors (4-5)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Canisius trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 3-0 in home games. Merrimack ranks fourth in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Madison Roman paces the Warriors with 6.1 boards.

The Golden Griffins are 1-4 on the road. Canisius allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.2 points per game.

Merrimack’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Merrimack gives up.

The Warriors and Golden Griffins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lydia Melaschenko averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc.

Jaela Johnson is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

