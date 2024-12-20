Merrimack hosts Kolliegbo and Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-8, 0-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-5, 1-0 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-8, 0-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-5, 1-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Merrimack after Safiatu Kolliegbo scored 27 points in Niagara’s 65-57 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Warriors have gone 4-0 at home. Merrimack gives up 60.8 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Kolliegbo averaging 2.6.

Merrimack’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Purple Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is shooting 32.4% and averaging 10.7 points for the Warriors.

Kolliegbo is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Purple Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

