Merrimack hosts Kolliegbo and Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-8, 0-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-5, 1-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on Merrimack after Safiatu Kolliegbo scored 27 points in Niagara’s 65-57 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Warriors are 4-0 on their home court. Merrimack has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is fourth in the MAAC scoring 63.0 points per game and is shooting 36.8%.

Merrimack’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Merrimack has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Warriors and Purple Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Warriors.

Kolliegbo is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Purple Eagles.

