Merkle, Penn State Lady Lions to host Stuelke and the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hannah Stuelke and No. 23 Iowa take on Gracie Merkle and Penn State in Big Ten action.

The Lady Lions have gone 6-2 in home games. Penn State averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Iowa is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 77.5 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

Penn State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Iowa averages 12.3 more points per game (77.5) than Penn State allows to opponents (65.2).

The Lady Lions and Hawkeyes square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merkle is scoring 18.8 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lady Lions.

Stuelke is averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

