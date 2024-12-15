Merkle leads Penn State against Kansas after 24-point showing

Penn State Lady Lions (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Penn State Lady Lions (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Kansas after Gracie Merkle scored 24 points in Penn State’s 68-51 win over the Providence Friars.

The Jayhawks are 6-0 on their home court. Kansas is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Lady Lions are 1-0 on the road. Penn State ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Kansas’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Moriah Murray averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

___

