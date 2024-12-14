Merkle and Penn State host Kansas

Penn State Lady Lions (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Penn State Lady Lions (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Kansas after Gracie Merkle scored 24 points in Penn State’s 68-51 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Jayhawks are 6-0 in home games. Kansas ranks eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.0 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Lady Lions are 1-0 on the road. Penn State scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.6 points per game.

Kansas’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 23.3 more points per game (81.3) than Kansas allows to opponents (58.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Moriah Murray is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, while averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.