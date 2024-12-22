Mercyhurst visits West Virginia following Small’s 27-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-8) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2, 1-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-8) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -32.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on Mercyhurst after Javon Small scored 27 points in West Virginia’s 84-61 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Mountaineers are 6-0 on their home court. West Virginia averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lakers are 2-7 in road games. Mercyhurst has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

West Virginia is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

Jeff Planutis is averaging 14.9 points for the Lakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

