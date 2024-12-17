Mercyhurst visits Binghamton following Walker’s 22-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-7) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-6) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Mercyhurst after…

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-7) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-6)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Mercyhurst after Chris Walker scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 85-60 win over the Lancaster Bible Chargers.

The Bearcats are 3-1 in home games. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Lakers have gone 2-6 away from home. Mercyhurst allows 69.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Binghamton is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.0% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats.

Jeff Planutis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

