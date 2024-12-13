Mercyhurst takes on Robert Morris following Kuhns’ 25-point performance

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-6) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst…

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-6) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Robert Morris after Bailey Kuhns scored 25 points in Mercyhurst’s 70-66 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Colonials have gone 2-2 in home games. Robert Morris has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 0-6 on the road. Mercyhurst allows 67.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Robert Morris averages 58.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 67.4 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is shooting 36.6% and averaging 10.0 points for the Colonials.

Kuhns is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Lakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

