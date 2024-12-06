Mercyhurst puts home win streak on the line against Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (4-5) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-5) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Lafayette aiming to…

Lafayette Leopards (4-5) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-5)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Lafayette aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Lakers are 3-0 on their home court. Mercyhurst ranks third in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 48.1% shooting.

The Leopards have gone 0-4 away from home. Lafayette has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

Mercyhurst is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.2% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 70.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.5 Mercyhurst gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lakers.

Alex Chaikin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

