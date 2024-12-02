Mercyhurst faces Army after Kuhns’ 32-point showing

Army Black Knights (6-1) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-5) Erie, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Army…

Army Black Knights (6-1) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-5)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Army after Bailey Kuhns scored 32 points in Mercyhurst’s 64-63 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Lakers have gone 2-0 at home. Mercyhurst is third in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Allyson Ross leads the Lakers with 4.9 boards.

The Black Knights are 3-0 on the road. Army averages 60.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Mercyhurst makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Army averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 3.3 per game Mercyhurst allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuhns is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.6 points for the Lakers.

Trinity Hardy is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Black Knights.

