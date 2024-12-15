Mercer visits Tulane following Pittman’s 22-point game

Mercer Bears (4-7) at Tulane Green Wave (4-4) New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays Mercer after…

Mercer Bears (4-7) at Tulane Green Wave (4-4)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays Mercer after Sherese Pittman scored 22 points in Tulane’s 67-61 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Green Wave have gone 3-1 in home games. Tulane is second in the AAC in rebounding with 37.3 rebounds. Dyllan Hanna paces the Green Wave with 7.5 boards.

The Bears are 1-4 in road games. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon with 9.8 assists per game led by Nahawa Diarra Berthe averaging 2.4.

Tulane scores 71.9 points, 10.1 more per game than the 61.8 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pittman is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Green Wave.

Ashlee Locke is averaging 9.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bears.

