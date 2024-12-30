Mercer visits Kennesaw State after Harden’s 26-point game

Mercer Bears (4-10) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-5) Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Mercer…

Mercer Bears (4-10) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-5)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Mercer after Prencis Harden scored 26 points in Kennesaw State’s 65-62 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Owls are 3-1 in home games. Kennesaw State has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 1-5 away from home. Mercer is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Kennesaw State is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer has shot at a 37.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 38.6% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Owls.

Ashlee Locke is averaging 8.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears.

