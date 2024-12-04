Mercer take on Charlotte in non-conference play

Charlotte 49ers (3-5) at Mercer Bears (4-5) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Charlotte in…

Charlotte 49ers (3-5) at Mercer Bears (4-5)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Charlotte in out-of-conference action.

The Bears have gone 3-1 in home games.

The 49ers are 1-2 on the road. Charlotte allows 66.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Mercer’s average of 2.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is scoring 9.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Bears.

Hayleigh Breland averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

