Mercer secures 86-72 victory over West Georgia

The Associated Press

December 4, 2024, 1:41 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Johnson’s 24 points helped Mercer defeat West Georgia 86-72 on Wednesday.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Bears (4-4). Ahmad Robinson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Alex Holt had 12 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Wolves (0-10) were led by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who posted 23 points and 11 rebounds. Demetrus Johnson II added 12 points for West Georgia. Rickey Ballard also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

