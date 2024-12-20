Mercer plays Appalachian State on 3-game home skid

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-6) at Mercer Bears (4-9) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Appalachian State…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-6) at Mercer Bears (4-9)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Appalachian State looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Bears have gone 3-4 in home games. Mercer averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountaineers are 0-5 on the road. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Mercer’s average of 2.2 made 3-pointers per game is 6.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 66.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 63.0 Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlee Locke is averaging 8.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears.

Mara Neira is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 8.1 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.