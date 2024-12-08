Mercer hosts Dunn and Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-0) at Mercer Bears (4-6) Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-0) at Mercer Bears (4-6)

Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces Mercer after Kara Dunn scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 78-75 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 3-2 at home. Mercer has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Yellow Jackets play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. Georgia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dunn averaging 4.3.

Mercer’s average of 2.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlee Locke is shooting 33.7% and averaging 9.0 points for the Bears.

Dani Carnegie is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

