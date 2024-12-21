Mercer faces Appalachian State on home slide

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-6) at Mercer Bears (4-9) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer is looking to…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-6) at Mercer Bears (4-9)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer is looking to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Appalachian State.

The Bears are 3-4 in home games. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon scoring 52.5 points while shooting 36.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 0-5 in road games. Appalachian State allows 68.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Mercer is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Smith averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 3.8 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

Emily Carver is averaging 10.7 points for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

