Memphis takes on East Tennessee State after Boler’s 20-point showing

Memphis Tigers (2-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays…

Memphis Tigers (2-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays East Tennessee State after TI’lan Boler scored 20 points in Memphis’ 87-83 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Buccaneers are 2-1 in home games. East Tennessee State averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers have gone 0-2 away from home. Memphis is seventh in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Riddick averaging 4.5.

East Tennessee State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylyn Milton is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Boler is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.