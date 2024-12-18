Memphis hosts No. 18 Tennessee after Spencer’s 33-point outing

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) at Memphis Tigers (2-7) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee visits Memphis…

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) at Memphis Tigers (2-7)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee visits Memphis after Samara Spencer scored 33 points in Tennessee’s 139-59 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 in home games. Memphis is third in the AAC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinzia Fulmore averaging 3.9.

The Volunteers play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Tennessee has college basketball’s highest scoring offense averaging 98.4 points while shooting 44.2%.

Memphis is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Tennessee allows to opponents. Tennessee has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is shooting 34.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers.

Talaysia Cooper is shooting 55.8% and averaging 20.3 points for the Volunteers.

