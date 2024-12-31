Melvin Council Jr. hits game-winner in final seconds as St. Bonaventure rallies past VCU 77-75

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. scored the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining and finished with 20 points…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. scored the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining and finished with 20 points to lead St. Bonaventure past VCU 77-75 on Tuesday, upping the Bonnies’ win streak to seven.

Council also had eight rebounds for the Bonnies (13-1, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Noel Brown scored 20 points, shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Jonah Hinton had 16 points.

Phillip Russell led the way for the Rams (10-4, 0-1) with 26 points. Joe Bamisile added 13 points and eight rebounds. Max Shulga finished with 11 points and four assists.

St. Bonaventure went into the half ahead of VCU 38-34. Brown scored 10 points in the half. Council scored 11 second-half points for the Bonnies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.