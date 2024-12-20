McQueen and Detroit Mercy host Valparaiso

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-6) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy…

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-6)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Valparaiso after Aaliyah McQueen scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 65-58 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Beacons are 2-1 on their home court. Valparaiso is eighth in the MVC with 12.2 assists per game led by Leah Earnest averaging 3.1.

The Titans are 1-2 in road games. Detroit Mercy gives up 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Valparaiso scores 65.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 70.1 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 66.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 67.4 Valparaiso gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 15.3 points and two steals.

McQueen is averaging 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

