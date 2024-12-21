McQueen and Detroit Mercy host Valparaiso

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-6) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy…

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-6)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Valparaiso after Aaliyah McQueen scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 65-58 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Beacons have gone 2-1 at home.

The Titans are 1-2 on the road. Detroit Mercy is fourth in the Horizon scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Valparaiso averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Valparaiso has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

McQueen is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.