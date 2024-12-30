McPherson, Jones both score 25 off the bench, Northern Illinois takes down East-West 117-50

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Quaran McPherson’s 25 points off of the bench, Quentin Jones also had 25 and Northern Illinois…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Quaran McPherson’s 25 points off of the bench, Quentin Jones also had 25 and Northern Illinois rolled to a 117-50 victory over East-West on Monday night.

McPherson added 11 rebounds for the Huskies (4-8). Jones had seven rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals. Jayden Mott shot 7 of 12 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Phantoms were led by Jaha Jackson, who recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Devine Conley added eight points for East-West.

NEXT UP

Northern Illinois visits Eastern Michigan in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.