Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » McPherson, Jones both score…

McPherson, Jones both score 25 off the bench, Northern Illinois takes down East-West 117-50

The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 10:05 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Quaran McPherson’s 25 points off of the bench, Quentin Jones also had 25 and Northern Illinois rolled to a 117-50 victory over East-West on Monday night.

McPherson added 11 rebounds for the Huskies (4-8). Jones had seven rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals. Jayden Mott shot 7 of 12 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Phantoms were led by Jaha Jackson, who recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Devine Conley added eight points for East-West.

NEXT UP

Northern Illinois visits Eastern Michigan in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up