McPherson and Northern Illinois host Northern Iowa

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Northern Iowa after Quaran McPherson scored 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-70 win over the Benedictine (IL) Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 in home games. Northern Iowa scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-5 in road games. Northern Illinois gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Northern Iowa makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Northern Illinois averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Panthers.

Quentin Jones is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.