McNeese wins 79-51 over SE Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia had 26 points in McNeese’s 79-51 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.

Garcia shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 12 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (8-5, 2-0 Southland Conference). Christian Shumate added 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds. Quadir Copeland had 11 points and went 5 of 9 from the field.

The Lions (6-7, 0-2) were led by Sam Hines Jr., who recorded 11 points and six rebounds. Kam Burton added 11 points and three steals for SE Louisiana. Jaiden Lawrence finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

