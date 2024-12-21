McNeese faces Louisiana on 4-game road skid

McNeese Cowboys (5-5) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-9, 1-0 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese…

McNeese Cowboys (5-5) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-9, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hits the road against Louisiana looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-5 on their home court. Louisiana has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 0-1 on the road. McNeese is ninth in the Southland with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 4.0.

Louisiana averages 66.4 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 67.8 McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 76.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 76.8 Louisiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 8.9 points.

Sincere Parker is averaging 15.6 points for the Cowboys.

