McNeese faces Louisiana, looks to stop road skid

McNeese Cowboys (5-5) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-9, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese travels to Louisiana looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-5 in home games. Louisiana has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in road games. McNeese is third in the Southland allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Louisiana is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.3% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 10.9 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Sincere Parker is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

