McMullen, Georgia State Panthers take on the Troy Trojans

Georgia State Panthers (4-7) at Troy Trojans (7-4) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -12.5; over/under…

Georgia State Panthers (4-7) at Troy Trojans (7-4)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -12.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Tayton Conerway and Troy host Nicholas McMullen and Georgia State in Sun Belt action.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 at home. Troy is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Georgia State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Troy is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 5.6 more points per game (72.9) than Troy allows to opponents (67.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rigsby is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Trojans.

Malachi Brown is averaging eight points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.