McMillian and Texas Tech host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech faces Oral Roberts after Chance McMillian scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 72-67 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Red Raiders have gone 6-0 at home. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. JT Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 11.0 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Oral Roberts averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas Tech makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (46.6%). Oral Roberts averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is shooting 58.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Red Raiders.

Issac McBride is averaging 16.3 points for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.